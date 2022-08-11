Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target to $60.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on XMTR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CL King reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.38. Xometry has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $80.70.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.02 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $766,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director George Hornig sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,851 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,840.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $766,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,366.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,576.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 691,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after buying an additional 405,840 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 162,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 83,079 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

