Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Price Target to $56.00

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.91% from the stock’s previous close.

CQP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CQP stock opened at $46.70 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $61.91. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.82). Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $167,526.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,589,000 after buying an additional 16,788 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 44,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 18,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

