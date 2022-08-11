Royale Finance Hits Market Cap of $211,067.35 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $211,067.35 and approximately $8,460.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,249,154 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance.

Royale Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

