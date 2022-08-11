Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,077,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,304,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,073 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,909,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,870,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,298,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,746,000 after purchasing an additional 599,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $1,295,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,894,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $1,295,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,894,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $3,033,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,095,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,314,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 538,741 shares of company stock valued at $22,264,982 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.22, a current ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.28. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.70%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

