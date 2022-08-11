RS Group (LON:RS1) Given New GBX 1,250 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.81) price target on shares of RS Group in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) price objective on shares of RS Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RS Group from GBX 1,475 ($17.82) to GBX 1,300 ($15.71) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($17.16) price objective on shares of RS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,246 ($15.06).

Get RS Group alerts:

RS Group Stock Performance

RS Group stock opened at GBX 1,092 ($13.19) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. RS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 790 ($9.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,128 ($13.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,228.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 927.79.

Insider Transactions at RS Group

About RS Group

In other news, insider David Egan sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.78), for a total value of £87,969.04 ($106,294.15). In other news, insider David Egan sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.78), for a total transaction of £87,969.04 ($106,294.15). Also, insider Alex Baldock purchased 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 840 ($10.15) per share, for a total transaction of £18,807.60 ($22,725.47).

(Get Rating)

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.