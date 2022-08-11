Rune Reaches Market Cap of $495,763.14 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Rune has a market capitalization of $495,763.14 and approximately $4,075.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rune has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rune coin can now be bought for $36.68 or 0.00151683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00015521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00038498 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

