Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of RUSHA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.29. 208,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,137. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $41.09 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

