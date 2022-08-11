Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
Rush Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of RUSHA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.29. 208,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,137. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $41.09 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Enterprises
Rush Enterprises Company Profile
Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.
