Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Up 188.6% in July

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 396,500 shares, an increase of 188.6% from the July 15th total of 137,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 305.0 days.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of RUSMF traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.19. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90. Russel Metals has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $29.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUSMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Russel Metals from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

