Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Sells 148,254 Shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA decreased its holdings in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 148,254 shares during the period. Crown Crafts makes up about 2.0% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned about 4.93% of Crown Crafts worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Crown Crafts by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 539,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 49,329 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Crafts Price Performance

CRWS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.21. 102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.78. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $8.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44.

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

