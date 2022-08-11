Sabre Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.63 (NASDAQ:SABRP)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 1.625 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $6.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Sabre Trading Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ:SABRP opened at $104.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.29. Sabre has a 52-week low of $77.52 and a 52-week high of $160.84.

Get Sabre alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sabre

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sabre stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.