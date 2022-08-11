SafeBlast 24 Hour Volume Hits $79,069.00 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $738,642.50 and $79,069.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,510.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.19 or 0.00584210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00253137 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016508 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.