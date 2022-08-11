Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 133,889 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 133,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 83,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPHQ stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $46.33. The company had a trading volume of 33,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,537. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $46.85. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $53.90.

