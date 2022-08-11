Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.58. The stock had a trading volume of 179,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $149,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,106,047 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

