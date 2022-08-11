Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $981,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,392,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,453,000 after purchasing an additional 354,678 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,620,000 after purchasing an additional 321,060 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,749,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,798,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 852,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,409,000 after acquiring an additional 108,604 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFAV traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $65.82. 374,169 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average is $68.17. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

