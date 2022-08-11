Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frontier Investment were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,401,000.

Shares of Frontier Investment stock remained flat at $9.75 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. Frontier Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $10.03.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

