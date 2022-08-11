Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 11,511 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 12.3% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $102,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

QUAL traded up $3.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,899 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.16. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

