Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 33,690 Shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,690 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Spark I were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Spark I by 760.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 76,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 67,649 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Iron Spark I by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 131,996 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,309,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Spark I Stock Performance

Shares of ISAA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. 9,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,489. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. Iron Spark I Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Iron Spark I Announces Dividend

About Iron Spark I

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target business in the consumer brands that are tech-enabled.

