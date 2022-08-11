Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 9,630 Shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,630 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 300.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period.
Shares of OEPWU stock remained flat at $9.87 during trading hours on Thursday. 4,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,301. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $9.98.
One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
