Sakura (SKU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million

Sakura (SKU) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Sakura has a market cap of $1.35 million and $220,114.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sakura coin can now be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sakura has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004113 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001564 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015330 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00038314 BTC.
About Sakura
Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Sakura Coin Trading
