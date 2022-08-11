Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 227.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.01. 102,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683,309. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.45. The firm has a market cap of $187.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,612,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,612,077.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,415,955. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

