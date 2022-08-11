Salzhauer Michael Makes New Investment in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,376,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $8,736,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $5,777,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $3,248,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $3,186,000. Institutional investors own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCBX. Raymond James upped their price target on Third Coast Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Third Coast Bancshares to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.85. 31 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.15). Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.