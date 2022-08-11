Salzhauer Michael Reduces Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Salzhauer Michael lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.68. 106,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,724,818. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.16.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.47%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

