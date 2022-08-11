Salzhauer Michael Sells 760 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Salzhauer Michael lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,521 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial accounts for 1.1% of Salzhauer Michael’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,309.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 583,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after buying an additional 542,242 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 62,199 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 95,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $4,578,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.66. 40,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,375,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

