Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Up 430.8% in July

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 430.8% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDVKY. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,749 shares during the period. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 251 to SEK 235 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.17.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Performance

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 36,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,598. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

