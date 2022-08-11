Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 127,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,157,344 shares.The stock last traded at $42.83 and had previously closed at $45.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Sanofi Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
