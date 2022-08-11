Santiment Network Token (SAN) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

Santiment Network Token (SAN) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Santiment Network Token has a market cap of $10.47 million and approximately $4,662.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Santiment Network Token coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000689 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,982.19 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00037586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00127780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068238 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Coin Profile

SAN is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net. Santiment Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/santiment. Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santiment Network Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

