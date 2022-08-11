Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative net margin of 1,916.93% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%. Sarcos Technology and Robotics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Trading Down 0.3 %

Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,646. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $530.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

Insider Activity at Sarcos Technology and Robotics

In other news, Director Brian D. Finn bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,258.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Brian D. Finn acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,043.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian D. Finn acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,258.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $232,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sarcos Technology and Robotics

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 365.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 461.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.