Savills (LON:SVS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $966.00

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 966 ($11.67) and last traded at GBX 982.46 ($11.87), with a volume of 104091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,124 ($13.58).

Savills Stock Down 13.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 1,124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,083.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,143.92.

Savills Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Savills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Insider Transactions at Savills

Savills Company Profile

In other news, insider Mark Ridley sold 26,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($13.23), for a total transaction of £293,788.50 ($354,988.52).

(Get Rating)

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

