Savills plc (LON:SVS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.60

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Savills Stock Performance

Savills stock traded down GBX 140 ($1.69) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 984 ($11.89). The company had a trading volume of 158,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,083.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,143.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 970.00. Savills has a 52 week low of GBX 962.50 ($11.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,472 ($17.79).

Get Savills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Savills news, insider Mark Ridley sold 26,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($13.23), for a total transaction of £293,788.50 ($354,988.52).

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.