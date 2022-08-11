Savix Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SVX)

Savix (SVX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. Savix has a total market capitalization of $65,135.96 and approximately $81.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00003969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Savix has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,903.06 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00037353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00127363 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00069504 BTC.

Savix Profile

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 160,109 coins and its circulating supply is 68,656 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org.

Savix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

