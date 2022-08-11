Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 820.4% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 624,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of SBGSY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 270,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,816. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4592 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBGSY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €170.00 ($173.47) to €160.00 ($163.27) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Schneider Electric S.E. to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €157.00 ($160.20) to €153.00 ($156.12) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €135.00 ($137.76) to €145.00 ($147.96) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.38.

(Get Rating)

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.