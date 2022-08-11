Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, an increase of 820.4% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 624,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SBGSY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 270,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,816. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4592 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%.
Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.
