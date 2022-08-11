Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Decreased by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,782 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Apriem Advisors owned 0.40% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $32,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,573 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,004,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,054,000 after acquiring an additional 852,614 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 909,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,023,000 after buying an additional 607,116 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,753,000 after purchasing an additional 599,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,601,000 after acquiring an additional 590,342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.72. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,960. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $55.03.

