Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 115.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,590 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.45. 2,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,773. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.33.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

