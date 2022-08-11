Scotiabank Lowers Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$50.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut Stella-Jones from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Saturday, June 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.43.

Stella-Jones Stock Up 5.5 %

TSE SJ traded up C$2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$40.61. 174,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,915. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$30.54 and a 12 month high of C$46.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of 12.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.79.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$568.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 3.7299998 earnings per share for the current year.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

