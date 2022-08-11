Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G24 has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($74.49) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($72.45) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Scout24 Price Performance

G24 stock opened at €57.92 ($59.10) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €54.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a 1 year high of €73.36 ($74.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

