Scout24 (G24) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Scout24 (ETR: G24) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/11/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €73.00 ($74.49) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/11/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €69.00 ($70.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/10/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €65.00 ($66.33) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/10/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €70.00 ($71.43) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/10/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €78.00 ($79.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/10/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €73.00 ($74.49) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/10/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €64.30 ($65.61) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/10/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €71.00 ($72.45) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/5/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €73.00 ($74.49) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/5/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €69.00 ($70.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/4/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €72.00 ($73.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/4/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €78.00 ($79.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/4/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €64.30 ($65.61) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/4/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €71.00 ($72.45) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/20/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €70.00 ($71.43) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/19/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €71.00 ($72.45) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/12/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €73.00 ($74.49) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/11/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €70.00 ($71.43) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/8/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €72.00 ($73.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/7/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €69.00 ($70.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/5/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €71.00 ($72.45) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/5/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €64.30 ($65.61) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/4/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €78.00 ($79.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/13/2022 – Scout24 was given a new €71.00 ($72.45) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Scout24 Stock Performance

Shares of ETR G24 traded up €1.38 ($1.41) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €57.92 ($59.10). The company had a trading volume of 152,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.23. Scout24 SE has a 1 year low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a 1 year high of €73.36 ($74.86). The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

