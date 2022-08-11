ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $12.74 million and approximately $16,695.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004489 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,746,090 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ScPrime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

