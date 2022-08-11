Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Insider Acquires £19,893.64 in Stock

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) insider Rachel Lawrence acquired 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,142 ($13.80) per share, for a total transaction of £19,893.64 ($24,037.75).
Secure Trust Bank Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 1,080 ($13.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £201.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,161.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,197.64. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,030 ($12.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,420 ($17.16).
Secure Trust Bank Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Secure Trust Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Secure Trust Bank Company Profile
Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.
See Also
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.