Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Insider Acquires £19,893.64 in Stock

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) insider Rachel Lawrence acquired 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,142 ($13.80) per share, for a total transaction of £19,893.64 ($24,037.75).

Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 1,080 ($13.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £201.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,161.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,197.64. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,030 ($12.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,420 ($17.16).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Secure Trust Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STB. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Trust Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,748.20 ($21.12).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

