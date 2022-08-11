Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.31, but opened at $12.30. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Seer shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 1,549 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Seer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seer

In related news, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $72,928.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 101,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $35,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 378,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $72,928.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 101,370 shares in the company, valued at $903,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seer Stock Down 12.7 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Seer by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Seer by 17.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Seer in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seer by 11.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Seer by 79.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 329,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 146,174 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $725.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. Seer had a negative net margin of 695.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

