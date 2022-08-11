Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sekisui House stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $17.45. 37,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,634. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.62. Sekisui House has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

