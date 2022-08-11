Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 149,770 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.57% of Selective Insurance Group worth $30,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 47,769 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $274,000. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $286,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $79.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $94.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

