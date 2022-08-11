Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Short Interest Update

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a growth of 343.2% from the July 15th total of 19,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance
SNRH stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,288. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.
Institutional Trading of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNRH. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,988,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,368,000 after buying an additional 708,467 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 18.1% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after buying an additional 499,580 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 31.5% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,315,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after buying an additional 315,312 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 921,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after buying an additional 156,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.
About Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (SNRH)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.