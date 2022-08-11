Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Announces Earnings Results

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 18.27, a quick ratio of 18.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $12.37.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensei Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $192,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 91.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.