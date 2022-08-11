SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Keenan Michael Conder Sells 814 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $21,530.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,023.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Keenan Michael Conder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 6th, Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $41,738.04.
SentinelOne Stock Performance
NYSE:S opened at $28.11 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on S. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.59.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SentinelOne (S)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.