SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Keenan Michael Conder Sells 814 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $21,530.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,023.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keenan Michael Conder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $41,738.04.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE:S opened at $28.11 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on S. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.59.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

