Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $202.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.53 and a 200-day moving average of $188.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,905. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.