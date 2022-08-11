Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,060 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Hyman Charles D bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $7,096,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,081,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.16. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.47%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.