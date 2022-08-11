Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,258,223,000 after buying an additional 400,777 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after buying an additional 864,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $931,701,000 after purchasing an additional 336,188 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,565,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $836,605,000 after purchasing an additional 315,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,799,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $663,014,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Insider Activity

Amphenol Stock Performance

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $78.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

