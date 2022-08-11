Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $384,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $420,100,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1,730.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,533,000 after acquiring an additional 71,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in AutoZone by 722.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 3,560.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AZO. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,223.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,130.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,038.06. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,503.30 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

