Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $400,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $101.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.23. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.