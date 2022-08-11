Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $263,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,165,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $280.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

